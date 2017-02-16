International Chamber of Commerce office inaugurated in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 6:02 pm

The Office of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) was formally inaugurated in Kabul as efforts are underway to further link Afghanistan with the international market.

The office was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by some senior government officials, including deputy foreign minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai.

In his speech during the inauguration of the office, Karzai said he is hopeful that Afghanistan’s relations will further improve with the members of the International Chamber of Commerce with the opening of the office.

Karzai further added that the membership of Afghanistan and inauguration of ICC office in Kabul will further help the country to gain international credibility for its products.

He said the inauguration will also help to attract more investments in Afghanistan.

The International Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization with over 6.5 million members in over 130 countries.

Members of this organization are comprised of the major international companies, small and medium commercial enterprises, trade unions and regional chambers of commerce throughout the world.

The basic purpose of ICC is to support economic growth through promoting trade and investment and facilitate economic services and goods in international markets.

