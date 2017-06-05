Instrumental use of terrorism by certain States a key challenge for Afghan peace: MoFA

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 05 2017, 3:32 pm

The Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan (MoFA) says the instrumental use of terrorism by certain States remains one of the main challenges for the Afghan peace process.

MoFA spokesman Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni told reporters in Kabul that the menace of terrorism not only threats Afghanistan but will affect the region as well.

Mostaghni was speaking during a press conference ahead of the Kabul Process summit which is expected to kick off in Kabul on Tuesday.

He said the conference will mainly focus on establishment of a regional consensus in the fight against terrorism and seeking comprehensive ways to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Insisting that the peace and stability in Afghanistan is important for the regional stability, Mostaghni said the Afghan government is keen to have the views of the key players and regional States in a bid to ensure stability in Afghanistan.

The Kabul Process summit is expected to kick off tomorrow, days after the capital witnessed unprecedented violence and bloodshed.

The observers are believing that the recent deadly attacks including the Wednesday bombing in the capital are aimed at sabotaging the efforts by the government.

The Afghan intelligence department has already blamed the regional spy agencies for the recent attacks, claims which further fueled the speculations that certain regional states are using terrorism as a tool to implement their strategies, mainly to sabotage the Kabul conference.

