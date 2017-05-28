Insider attack claims lives of 6 Afghan policemen in Zabul

By Khaama Press - Sun May 28 2017, 2:00 pm

At least six members of the Afghan police forces lost their lives in an insider attack in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan, local officials said Sunday.

Provincial police chief Ghulam Jilani Farahi confirmed the report and said the incident took place late on Saturday in Shinkai district.

He said at least six policemen lost their lives after one of their comrades having links with the Taliban militants opened fire on them.

Farahi further added that the assailant policeman managed to flee the area after the attack and it is believed he has joined the Taliban group.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and other militants including ISIS loyalists are actively operating.

Insider attacks mainly involving security personnel is considered to be a deadly tactic adopted by the insurgents to carry out attacks on the security personnel.

Several insider attacks have also taken place against the coalition forces in the past but latest attacks have been mainly carried out against the Afghan forces during the recent years and months.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS