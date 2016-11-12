Injury toll rises to 17 in the attack on US base in Bagram

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 7:59 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan reported three more injuries from today’s attack in Bagram airfield, the largest US military base in Afghanistan.

With the disclosure of three more injuries, the casualties toll increases to 4 dead and 17 wounded in the attack.

“An explosive device was detonated on Bagram Airfield resulting in multiple casualties. Four people have died in the attack and approximately 14 have been wounded. We will provide updates as appropriate,” the alliance said in a statement.

“To the family and friends of those who lost their lives today, we share your loss and our thoughts are with you. We offer you our deepest condolences. For the family and friends of those wounded in today’s attack, let me assure you they are receiving the best care possible, and we will keep them in our thoughts today,” said General John W.Nicholson, US Army, Commander of Resolute Support.

Gen. Nicholson further added “To those who target Coalition forces, ANDSF, and Afghan civilians, Resolute Support and USFOR-A will continue to pursue our Train, Advise, and Assist mission to help our partners create a better Afghanistan.”

No further details were disclosed regarding the identities of the individuals who lose their lives in the attack.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the incident.

