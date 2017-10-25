Infighting among militants over Zakat collection leaves 50 dead in Jawzjan

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 25 2017, 3:26 pm

At least fifty people were killed in an infighting over Zakat collection and distribution in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

According to the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan national army in the North, the clash broke out between the militants in Qosh Tapa district.

A statement by the Silab Corps said the militants were collecting Zakat and clashes between two different groups broke out after they entered into a quarrel over the distribution of Zakat.

The statement further added that fifty militants were killed as a result of the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the shadow district governor of the Taliban was killed in a similar incident in northern Faryab prvince of Afghanistan.

According to the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan Army in the North, the Taliban shadow district governor for Ghormach was killed in infighting in this province on Monday.

The source did not disclose further information regarding the identity of the Taliban leader killed during the clash.

