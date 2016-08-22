India’s 1.25 billion people will be on Afghanistan’s side: Modi

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 10:26 am

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s support to Afghanistan in his message on the occasion of the inauguration of the Storay Palace which was recently rehabilitated with the support of India.

Speaking through video teleconference to the ceremony participants, Modi said the inauguration of the palace in Kabul has more fundamental dimesnions of the friendship between the two countries.

Modi further added that the palace is a reminder of the glory of the rich traditions of Afghanistan.

He said India remains committed to help Afghanistan make progress, insisting that 1.25 billion of people will be on Afghanistan’s side in a bid to help build a prosperous Afghanistan and help bring peace and security to the country.

In his turn, President Ghani thanked the government and people of India for their support to Afghanistan.

“Let me express my most sincere thanks to the government and people of ndia for standing beside us in days of happiness and sorrow,” President Ghani said.

President Ghani further added “We are inaugurating Storay Palace which is a symbol of Afhganistan’s diplomacy in modern era, restored with the generous assistnace of India.”

India has played a crucial role by participating in the rebuilding of Afghanistan following the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

Since 2002, the Government of India has committed USD 2 billion dollars to the socio-economic rebuilding of the Afghan state and society in accordance with the development priorities of the Government and the people of Afghanistan.

Earlier the Indian Prime Minister inaugurated the Salma Dam which was constructed with the financial support of India costing nearly $300 million.

