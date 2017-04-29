Indian government to make movie about Afghan cricketers playing in IPL

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 29 2017, 3:13 pm

The government of India is planning to make a movie regarding the two Afghan cricket stars, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, currently playing in the world’s largest cricket league, the Indian Premier League, it has been reported.

The movie is expected to be released in three formats, including a 10 minute format, a 5 minute format and a 2-minute promo.

Officials quoted in a report by The Indian Express newspaper, said the movie will target the international and domestic audience, and showcase the journey of young leg-spinner Rashid Khan and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi from the national team to the international platform and in IPL 2017.

“The treatment and storyline should be fast paced, engaging to watch, cohesive and creatively presented. Narration or an anchor-driven approach may be chosen without long monologues,” an official said.

Khan and Mohammad Nabi were selected to play in IPL during the auction for the league late in the month of February.

Nabi was sold for 3,000,000 Indian Rupees while Rashid Khan was sold for 4 million Indian Rupees.

This is the first time the Afghan cricketers will participate in one of world’s largest cricket events in India.

