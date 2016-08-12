Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan detained at US airport

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 12 2016, 7:56 am

The Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan was again detained by the immigration department officials in Log Angeles airport on Friday, it has been reported.

“I fully understand & respect security with the way the world is, but to be detained at US immigration every damn time really really sucks,” Khan said in a Twitter post.

In another Twitter post, Khan said “The brighter side is while waiting caught some really nice Pokemons.”

This comes as Khan was detained at New York airport for over two hours by immigration officials in 2012. However, the US customs and border protection authorities had expressed “profound” apologies for the Shah Rukh Khan’s detention then.

“Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to America. The immigration guys kicked the star out of stardom,” Khan had said with some sarcasm about his detention.

He was also detained by US immigration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey in 2009 because his name came up on a computer alert list.

Speaking to Times of India newspaper about his detention, the actor had said “I told them I was a movie star and had recently visited the country for the shooting of my film. Nothing seemed to convince the immigration officer. There were other immigration officers who even vouched for me but this particular officer did not listen to anyone. I even told them I had an invitation from the South Asian community and was there to attend an event.”

