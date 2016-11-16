Indian businessman spends $74m in daughter’s wedding amid cash flow crisis

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 6:09 pm

An Indian businessman and politician spent around $74 million in his daughter’s wedding in what is called as the country’s ‘huge’ and ‘controversial’ wedding that has attracted the world attention amid ongoing cash flow crisis in the country.

Gali Janardhana Reddy daughter will spnd the amount in his daughter Brahmani’s wedding that will last for five days, kicking off today at Palace Grounds in Bangalore with Bollywood stars expected to performing in the ceremony.

With gold-plated invitations, the ceremony has drawn attention of the critics who have described it as an “obscene display of wealth”.

According to reports, Janardhan Reddy has spent over Rs 5 crore Indian Ruppees on the invitation cards only which has an LCD screen inside it that gets alive with a text announcing “Bramhani Weds Rajeev Reddy” followed by a song and dance by Reddy family.

The wedding kicked off days after the Indian government announced it would scrap 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in a crackdown on undeclared wealth.

Reddy is supposed to have made Rs 5,000 crore (the CBI’s conservative’s estimate) through iron ore mining in Bellary, according to Hindustan Times.

Despite the majority of his property being confiscated, despite 40 months in an Andhra Pradesh jail for illegal mining among other charges, this week he is spending an estimated Rs 550 crore on his daughter Brahmani’s wedding, the paper adds.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS