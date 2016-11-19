Indian anti-terror forces conduct raids on Zakir Naik’s offices

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 19 2016, 5:40 pm

The Indian forces have reportedly conducted raids on at least 10 locations where the controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s Non-governmental Organization (NGO) is having offices.

According to the local media reports, the raids were conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) forces earlier today in Maharashtra.

The raids on Islamic Research Foundation owned by Naik was conducted days after a First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered after examining Mr. Naik’s speeches telecast on Peace TV, which is partly-funded by the IRF.

The reports further added that the 50-year-old Naik came Indian government’s focus after the Bangladeshi government accused him of making speeches that could have incited some of the terrorists who attacked a Dhaka cafe in July, killing 20 people.

The Times of India newspaper reported that one of the terrorists involved in the Dhaka cafe attack had allegedly posted on social media that they had been inspired by Naik’s speeches.

Some of the youths from Mumbai suburbs, who had left their home to join Islamic State earlier this year, were also allegedly inspired by the preacher.

