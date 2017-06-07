India will never be cowed down, Vohra says in react to rocket attack in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 9:24 am

The Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra has said India will never be cowed down as he reacted to the rocket attack in the city today.

“A rocket landed in the India House compound at 10:25 am. There were no casualties. Investigations are ongoing,” Ambassador was quoted as saying by The Indian Express newspaper.

Vohra further added “India has dealt with terror and will never be cowed down by it.”

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The Ministry of Interior acting spokesman Najib Danish confirmed a rocket landed in the vicinity of Shash Darak area.

He said the rocket fired from an unknown location landed inside a tennis ground but no loss of life or property damage was reported.

This comes as Kabul is hosting a major summit, Kabul Process, aimed at establishing a regional and global census in the fight against terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

Today’s incident follows days after the city witnessed back to back explosions and violence.

The first incident in the city took place last Wednesday after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated near the embassy of Germany.

President Ghani said today over 150 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in the attack.

