India to spend $450 million in housing projects in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 09 2017, 7:00 pm

The government of India intends to spend around $450 million in housing projects in Afghanistan, it has been reported.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing informed regarding India’s intention following a meeting between the Indian Ambassador Manpreet Vohra Minister Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi.

Ambassador Vohra said the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing should share their plans and models regarding the housing projects to be constructed in various parts of the country.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said it is busy working on models as part of the national urban development plan to be compatible with the environment and living conditions, natural, social and economic aspects.

This comes as India’s joint secretary for development partnership agreement in ministry of external affairs M Subbarayudu informed regarding the plan to build low-cost houses as he was speaking during a gathering for the first ever training batch of officers from Afghan Revenue Department, at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) last month.

India has played a major role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects.

The construction of the major Salma Dam, the new Afghan parliament building, Zaranj-Delaram highway, and some other projects are among the key investments India has done so far in the country.

In the meantime, the government of India announced a new aid package of $1 billion for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

