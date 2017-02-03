India to issue visa for Afghans with 1 and up to 5 years duration

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 03 2017, 12:32 pm

The government of India has announced a new visa regime for the Afghan nationals wishing to visit the country for tourism and investments.

The new visa regime include tourist visa having a period of one year and up to 5 years for the entrepreneurs.

According to the Indian Embassy, the new visa regime is effective from 1st of February.

A statement by the Embassy said “The duration of ‘Tourist Visa’ has been enhanced to one year with continuous stay of 90 days during each such visit, as against the existing provision of stay of 30 days.”

The statement further added that the provision of a gap of 60 days between two Tourism visits, however, remains unchanged.

“Government of India promotes and encourages Afghan businessmen to visit India to further enhance Indo-Afghan trade ties,” the statement said.

It also added that the Afghan businessmen investing in India or having a large trade turnover with India, depending on volume of their investment/trade, shall be issued Indian visas for duration of 1 to 5 years, with continuous stay of up to 180 days during each such business visit, subject to production of relevant business documents.

