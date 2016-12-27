India test-fires Agni-V missile having a range of over 5,000-km

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 27 2016, 9:14 am

India on Monday conducted a successful fourth test launch of its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, paving the way for its eventual induction into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) after user-trials.

The nuclear-capable Agni-V, which can even reach the northernmost parts of China with its strike range of over 5,000-km, was test-fired from its canister on a launcher truck just after 11 am, according to local media reports.

“All the test parameters of the missile, which was tested for its full range, were successfully achieved. The missile splashed down near Australian waters,” an official quoted by Times of India said.

“The successful test firing of Agni V is the result of the hardwork of DRDO & its scientists. I congratulate them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Twitter post.

The missile has been developed developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program.

India conducted the first test launch of the Agni V in 2012, the second in 2013 and the third one in 2015, PTI news agency reported.

Having a launch weight of 50 tons, the Agni-V is 17.5m (57ft) tall and solid-fuelled with three stages.

