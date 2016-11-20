India reaffirms support to restore Afghanistan’s role as land bridge of the region

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 20 2016, 1:47 pm

India has reaffirmed support to Afghanistan and to work with the neighboring countries to restore Afghanistan’s role as the land bridge of the region.

The Indian envoy to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin made the remarks during a meeting of the United Nations on Afghanistan.

The UN General Assembly Adopted resolution supporting Afghanistan’s efforts as speakers vowed to help the conflict-affected nation achieve untapped potential.

Akbaruddin expressed alarm at the expansion of the theatre of war in Afghanistan and increasing casualties suffered by the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces.

He said as s the draft resolution promoted regional cooperation, India was committed to work with neighbouring countries to restore Afghanistan’s role as the land bridge of the region.

On combating terrorism, he said that the United Nations had to do more to send the right message. “Inconsistent implementation of sanctions on some terrorist outfits eats away at the United Nations authority,” he said.

Akbar further added unless the Security Council and its organs were part of a cohesive response to global terrorism, it could become marginalized from the most fundamental security priorities of Member States, whose societies were being torn apart by terrorism.

