India preparing the 4th Mi-25 gunship for delivery to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 9:47 pm

Efforts are underway for the delivery of the fourth and final Mi-25 gunships by India to the Afghan Air Force, it has been reported.

The delivery of the last of the four Mi-25s to Afghanistan has reportedly been delayed to the lack of spares to make the helicopter ready for the transfer.

“The fourth helicopter is yet to be transferred. It needs spares before it can be made fully operational and the spares have to come from Russia,” diplomatic sources told The Hindu local newspaper.

The sources further added that efforts were on to fix the issue. “There was an issue with the spares. It is being sorted out. It should be delivered very soon,” a senior defence official said without specifying a timeframe.

The four helicopters were taken from the inventory of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force station in Pathankot. The IAF operates Russian-built Mi-25 and Mi-35 attack helicopters which are to be phased out very soon.

This comes as the Army chief General Qadam Shah Shahim is expected to visit India to meet Indian officials and hand over a revised wish list to the Indian authorities.

In the meantime, the top US commander in Afghanistan earlier called on India to deliver more helicopters to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also called on India to take bolder steps in a bid to help equip the Afghan security forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS