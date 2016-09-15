September 26, 2016
India pledges $1 billion in fresh aid to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 15 2016, 8:48 am

ghani-and-modi-meetingIndia has pledged $1 billion in fresh aid to Afghanistan as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is New Delhi to meet with the country’s officials to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The $1 billion aid announcement by New Delhi comes as the country has already spent around $2 billion on reconstruction projects in Afghanistan.

India’s foreign secretary S Jaishankar told reporters that the $1 billion aid will be for Afghanistan’s capacity and institution building.

A statement was also issued following the meeting between President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The two leaders discussed the regional situation and expressed grave concern at continued use of terrorism and violence in the region for achieving political objectives,” the statement reads.

The statment further added “Stressing that elimination of all forms of terrorism, without any discrimination, is essential, they called upon the concerned to put an end to all sponsorship, support, safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists, including for those who target Afghanistan and India.”

The two leaders also discussed security and defense cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi as they greed that the Strategic Partnership Council headed by the foreign ministers of the two countries will meet in the near future.

  1. HashmatThu Sep 15 at 6:27 pm

    Fu<k india and their donations.

  2. A.N AnsariFri Sep 16 at 3:30 pm

    Pakistani people must understand that Afghanistan is not their friend they are Indian slaves and ready to provide launching pad to India against Pakistan. They never think good for Pakistan who protect their daughters, sisters and mothers for 40 years in their homes like their own sisters. It seems true… they are really Namak Haram Afghan and should be kicked off.

