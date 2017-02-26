India plans to build low-cost houses in Afghanistan for refugees

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 12:46 pm

The government of India is mulling to build low-cost houses in Afghanistan in a bid to help resolve the housing issues of the Afghan refugees repatriating to country, it has been reported.

India’s joint secretary for development partnership agreement in ministry of external affairs M Subbarayudu informed regarding the plan yesterday.

He was speaking during a gathering for the first ever training batch of officers from Afghan Revenue Department, at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT).

Without disclosing further information regarding the possible housing scheme in Afghanistan, Mr. Subbarayudu said the Indian government will also focus on sectors like irrigation and distribution of medicines.

“India has built roads connecting key cities in the country and set up power transmission lines. The Chahbhar port in Iran, which is a being developed as a part of trilateral agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan will provide a key link between the nations,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

This comes as Indian has played a major role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects.

The construction of the major Salma Dam, the new Afghan parliament building, Zaranj-Delaram highway, and some other projects are among the key investments India has done so far in the country.

In the meantime, the government of India announced a new aid package of $1 billion for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed New Delhi’s support to Afghanistan as he announced the aid package during President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s visit to India last year.

