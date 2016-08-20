India must take bold steps to bolster Afghan defense capabilities: Karzai

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 11:40 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said India must take bold steps to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Karzai made the remarks while speaking to a group of Indian reporters in New Delhi during his visit to the country.

“India should be a lot bolder in meeting the military needs of Afghanistan. I want India to take bold steps, and put caution behind, to bolster Afghan defence capabilities,” he was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express newspaper.

The former Afghan President further added “India was considerate of the views of Pakistan, surprisingly, and also of the views of the US, at that time. I want India to have its own considerations, its own interests and be mindful of its own relations with Afghanistan.”

According to Karzai, India is ideally located to provide Afghanistan necessary defence equipment, military hardware and training to our army.

The current government has provided some helicopters but we would want them to do more, Karzai said, addding that “We don’t want Indian soldiers in Afghanistan. It has to b‘ ‘your equipment, our manpower’.”

The remarks by Karzai came as the top US commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson welcomed India’s support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), specifically with the last year’s delivery of Mi-25 gunship helicopters.

During a visit to New Delhi, Gen. Nicholson hailed India’s contributions to boost the capabilities of the Afghan Air Force by supplying Mi-25 gunships and said the U.S. is in favour of India providing greater security assistance to Afghanistan.

