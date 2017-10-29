India formally start exports to Afghanistan via Chabahar with 1.1m tons of wheat

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 3:15 pm

India on Sunday formally started exports to Afghanistan via Chabahar port in Iran by flagging off the first shipment of 1.1 million tons of wheat to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India in a statement said “External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan H.E. Salahuddin Rabbani, through a joint video conference, flagged off the first shipment of wheat from India to Afghanistan that would be transhipped through the Chabahar port in Iran.”

The statement further added that the shipment is part of commitment made by the Government of India to supply 1.1 million tons of wheat for the people of Afghanistan on grant basis.

“The two Foreign Ministers welcomed the fact that this is the first shipment that would be going to Afghanistan through the Chabahar port after Trilateral Agreement on Establishment of International Transport and Transit Corridor was signed during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Iran in May 2016,” the statement added.

According to the Indian officials, six more wheat shipments will be sent to Afghanistan over the next few months. They also reaffirmed their commitment to continue their cooperation for the benefit and prosperity of the people of Afghanistan and the region.

“The shipment of wheat is a landmark moment as it will pave the way for operationalisation of the Chabahar port as an alternate, reliable and robust connectivity for Afghanistan,” India’s External Affairs Ministry said, adding that it will open up new opportunities for trade and transit from and to Afghanistan and enhance trade and commerce between the three countries and the wider region.

