India confirms Afghan President’s visit to take place on 14-15 September

The government of India has confirmed the Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s visit to New Delhi will take place on 14-15 September.

“The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan H.E. Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will pay a working visit to India on September 14-15, 2016,” the Ministry of External Affairs of India said.

According to a statement by External Affairs Ministry of India “The President will hold discussions with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who will also host a lunch in the honour of the visiting dignitary. Their discussions will cover a wide range of matters of mutual interest.”

The statement further added “During the visit, President Ghani will also interact with business community and deliver an address at a prominent think tank in New Delhi.”

“The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to continue the close and frequent consultations between the two friendly neighbours, including at the highest level. Such interaction is the hallmark of their strategic partnership and has guided the strengthening of all-round cooperation between the two countries,” the statement said.

Afghanistan is expecting to receive more attack helicopters as well as other military equipment including artillery from India with New Delhi expecting to promise the delivery of arms during President Ghani’s visit.

According to diplomatic sources “A list of urgent requirements has already been handed over to which the Indian response has been positive. It will be discussed and cleared during Mr. Ghani’s visit.”

Thee sources further added that the priority items on the list include utility and attack helicopters, artillery, ammunition and spares in addition help in reviving some of the Soviet era factories in Afghanistan.

