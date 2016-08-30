India and US signed military logistics agreement

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 30 2016, 11:41 am

An agreement was signed between India and the United States on Monday to enable the military of the two nations access each other’s bases and facilities around the world.

The agreement, Logistics exchange memorandum of agreement, was signed by the Indian defense minister Manohar Parrikar and US defense secretary Ashton Carter.

According to a joint statement released following the signing of the agreement, the pact will not give any ‘basing rights’ as speculated in India.

The statement further added that the agreement gives accesss only to logistics such as fuel, for joint exercises and relief, humanitarian operations.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed about India being designated as a “major defence partner” by the US.

“To this end, the United States has agreed to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with its closest allies and partners,” the statement added.

Milan Vaishnav, an India expert at Carnegie, told The Hindustan Times that the LEMOA signing was a “big step, not necessarily due to its content, but because many Indian governments have balked at signing it for fear of getting ‘too close’ to the Americans”.

“In practice, it’s a bookkeeping exercise, but the symbolic value–of bringing the two security establishments together–is significant,” he added.

US wants India to sign two more agreements – Communication and Information Security Memorandum of Agreement (CISMOA) and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). The US has signed these two agreements with over 100 countries.

