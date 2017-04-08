Increase in domestic income and exports tops government’s priorities: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 08 2017, 12:51 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said an increase in domestic income and exports tops the priorities of the government of national unity.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the entrepreneurs of banking, telecommunications, Logistics, electricity, health, logistics, and agriculture in Singapore on Friday evening.

Briefing the participants on opportunities available for investments in Afghanistan, President Ghani said among the opportunities and war in Afghanistan, the world has mostly seen only war and violence reports.

However, he said the government has stepped up efforts to present the perspectives of opportunities rather than war in Afghanistan.

President Ghani further added that the government has put in place certain facilities to pave the way for the investment by the regional and global traders in the country.

He insisted that the government’s top priorities include the increase of domestic income and turning Afghanistan from an importing nation to country that export its commodities around the globe, emphasizing that the role of the traders, investors, and private sector is important to achieve this goal.

The entrepreneurs thanked President Ghani for providing updated information to them regarding the available opportunities in investment sector in Afghanistan.

They promised to start contacts with the relevant authorities in Afghanistan to establish trade and investment in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS