In Poor Governance Political Crisis Are Inevitable

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 14 2016, 9:22 pm

Author: Huma Naseri

The decades of war, political crisis and bad governance left Afghanistan politically demobilized, economically depended and population emaciated by poverty, illiteracy, disability and countless disease; however, in 2001 following the topple down of the Taliban Government in Afghanistan, there has been a gradual attempt by the international community to reverse the trend of political despair and demand for Good governance, political pluralism and democratization. There has more than a dozen international conferences held where the afghan authorities and representative of the international community renewed the mutual commitment towards helping Afghanistan emerge as a secure prosperous and democratic nation yet “Afghanistan is still in the list of top 10 dysfunctional states and secures the seventh position in the annual survey”. Its unfortunate that despite billions of military and finical aid, today we find our self not even close to the end of 15 years old war in Afghanistan. The country is still struggling to recover from decades of war, political crisis and disorders to comply with democratization and good governances.

Issues in Governances

Democracy and good governances are interrelated. In case one is missing the other cannot function effectively. For instance, in a democratic state people use their legitimated right of vote, they participate in political process and elect their desired representative to govern and represent them. The elected member then hold public offices and make legitimate decision to run the state affairs. Once the representative officially holds offices the process of good governess begins which determines the fate of nation since Good governance is the fundamental factor in establishing strong public institutions, rule of law, accountability, political coherences and development. If we analyse the case of Afghanistan in this scenario unfortunately, the situation of good governance is in country does not comply with this scenario. Since the independence due to weak leadership, lack of rule of law and incompetent administrative democracy had not flourished and good governance never thrived.

The institutions are incredibly weak and presumably which poses a critical threat to good governance in the country, the weakness of institutions is also limiting the influence of democracy, coherent policy formulation, effective public administration. Arguably, the closest we have come to realising the weakness of institution is the disputable 2014 election. The election clearly demonstrated the weak side of political pluralism in the country. The contemporary political parties in Afghanistan still face a lot of social and political challenges.

Considering the fact, the way the Political parties are function, are in themselves one of the most undemocratic institutions in Afghanistan since the bulk of the parties lack a systematic political role, a clear national vision and mandate which make most of them ineffective. Furthermore, the emerge of ethnical rivalry between political parties group is not surprising to any body, its rather consider the part of political establishment of the country creating social disorder and political chaos, culminating in poor governance.

Rampant corruption is another enormous obstacle for good governance, rule of law, and effective use of authority to run the affairs and to maintain public cohesion and national harmony. Corrupt practices and misuse of public office has deeply undermined the effectiveness and legitimacy of government institutions and acts as a big drawback in the way to development. The persist level of corruption and fraud both in public and private institutions is very alarming. Its harming not only for the economic growth and development, but also to political stability, democracy, and sustainable peace. Transparency International’s annual corruption perceptions index listed Afghanistan as a second most corrupt country of the world. Where as SIGAR, estimated that more than half of Afghanistan’s annual customs revenue is being lost to graft. In addition, Afghanistan is confronted with an increasingly difficult security situation. The insurgents have been increasingly successful in conquering and holding territory and the recent surge in security incidents is cause for concern sine the security challenge today knocks at the very heart of democracy and good governance. The worsen security situation is undermining the economic growth enormously.

Looking at the current political crisis one can reasonably argue that, government is confronted with an uncertain and difficult situation which demands need for a clear and specific reforms for good governance in political, financial and administrative level. A collaborative approach building vertical partnership among the layers of governance institutions is necessary in avoiding Political crisis and achieving coherence and consistency in service. It will be interesting to see in such deteriorating law and order situation, insecure public life how these respected political and leaders react to current crisis.

