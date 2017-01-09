Improved Russia-US relations good for peace in Afghanistan: Karzai

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 09 2017, 9:41 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has endorsed the US President-elect Donald Trump’s stance to improve the relations between Russia and the United States, saying the improvement will be good for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad!” Trump said in a Tweet post.

Trump further added “We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”

Karzai endorsed Trump by publishing a Tweet, saying “In support of Donald Trump’s stand for improved relations with Russia. Good for peace & stability in Afghanistan & the world.”

This comes relations between Washington and Moscow hit an all time low after dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled by imposing new sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies after the Department of State said the diplomats were intelligence operatives.

The US officials said that the diplomats were involved in cyber attacks to interfere with the presidential election, an allegation which Russia has rejected.

