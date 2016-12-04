Important to end terror for stability in Afghanistan: Modi

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 04 2016, 10:03 am

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that the elimination of terror is important to bring stability in Afghanistan.

Modi made the remarks during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Afghanistan, Slovakia, and Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz.

The Indian Prime Minister further insisted it was the collective responsibility of all those in the region to work together to help Afghanistan out of its current difficulties.

Modi further added that the Afghan people were tired of the continuing violence and terrorism, pointing towards his several interactions with both the common people of Afghanistan and the country’s leadership, according to India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

Swarup further added that Prime Minister Modi also stressed on “the need to end terrorism and violence for fostering stability, security and development in Afghanistan and our region.”

Accordng to Swarup, the Foreign Ministers in their turn agreed on the need to end violence in Afghanistan, sharing Prime Minister Modi’s view that Afghanistan’s stability, security and prosperity are integral to the region.

The meeting was organized ahead of the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process on Afghanistan in Amritsar.

