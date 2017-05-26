IMF approves $6.2m disbursement for Afghanistan under Extended Credit Facility

By Khaama Press - Fri May 26 2017, 10:56 am

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $6.2 million for Afghanistan under the Extended Credit Facility, the Washington-based international organization said Thursday.

According to a statement by IMF “On May 24, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first review of the arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) [1] for Afghanistan.”

The statement further added that the completion enables the release of SDR 4.5 million (about US$6.2 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 9 million (about US$12.4 million).

IMF also added that a pickup of 3 percent growth in GDP is projected in 2017 but added that the growth is is contingent on improvement in confidence, implementation of reforms, and continued strong donor support. Consumer price inflation remains moderate.

“Continued strong program ownership by the government remains vital to the success of the program. Reforms in the financial sector (turning the page on the Kabul Bank crisis), corruption and economic governance, and revenue mobilization combined with improved public financial management will all be critical,” IMF added.

However, the organization said sustained reform implementation will be difficult in the context of fragile security and political uncertainty.

“In this challenging environment, the backing of donors remains key to success, together with the determination and commitment of the authorities. The IMF remains committed to playing its role in the collective international effort to help Afghanistan,” IMF said.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS