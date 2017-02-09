ICRC suspends operations in Afghanistan after killing of 6 employees

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 11:42 am

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has suspended operations in Afghanistan after the killing of six employees by militants in northern Afghanistan.

ICRC’s director of operations Dominik Stillhar has said the operations of the charity is on hold at the moment.

Hoping that the operations resume soon, Stillhar said “We need to understand what exactly happened before we can hopefully resume our operations.”

Stillhar further added “We will do everything we can to maintain our response in Afghanistan.”

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident but the local officials in Jawzjan are saying that the aid workers were shot dead by loyalists of the Islamic of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

Jawzjan is among the relatively calm provinces but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased to their insurgency in some key provinces in northern Afghanistan.

The government officials had earlier said that signs of ISIS activities were found during the military operations, including in northern Balkh province which was one of the safest provinces in the past.

According to ICRC, two of their workers were also abducted by the gunmen and there are no reports regarding their fate so far.

