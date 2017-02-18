ICRC appeals for safe and unconditional release of kidnapped Afghan staff

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 18 2017, 7:48 pm

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has made an appeal for the safe and unconditional release of two its Afghan staff who were abducted by unknown gunmen in northern Afghanistan.

The Head of the ICRC Delegation in Afghanistan, Monica Zanarelli said “We call on the abductors’ sense of humanity and request the immediate, safe and unconditional release of our colleagues and to avoid taking any action that could endanger their lives.”

“We do not want the agony and heartache of this tragedy to deepen,” Zanarellli added.

“We also appeal to all authorities and armed groups operating in the area, to do their utmost to secure the safe release of the two ICRC staff members, and to avoid taking any action that could endanger their lives,” she said.

The ICRC has been active in Afghanistan for three decades, assisting impartially victims of the conflict with medical care, food assistance, family contacts and the dignified handling of human remains, according to a statement by international committee.

The statement further added, it is a neutral, impartial and independent organization whose sole mission is strictly humanitarian.

Following the unjustifiable killing of six staff members and the abduction of two others, all ICRC activities in Afghanistan have been put on hold.

