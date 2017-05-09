ICC recognizes Afghanistan’s domestic ODI tournament as List A league

By Khaama Press - Tue May 09 2017, 2:20 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recognized Afghanistan’s Ghazi Amanullah One Day International (ODI) tournament as List A League.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in a statement said “Afghanistan Inter Region One Day tournament recognized as list A league through ICC.”

The statement further added “Considering the recent progress in ACB Domestic Cricket, The International Cricket Council recognized Afghanistan Inter Region Ghazi Amanullah Khan One Day National tournament as list A league.”

According to ACB, all players, participating in the league will be honored with all spiritualties of International Cricket council for List A league players.

“ACB Officials appreciates ICC decision in giving List A status to ACB Regional Domestic ODN league, which will contribute into the further development of the Afghanistan Domestic Cricket,” the statement added.

This comes as Afghanistan had major achievements in the field of cricket during the recent years both the on the international and domestic level.

The Afghan national cricket team and national cricket players have participated in some of the major international events, including the ICC World T20 and other major competitions.

