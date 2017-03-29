ICC Intercontinental Cup: Afghanistan scores 537 runs in 1st innings against Ireland

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 29 2017, 3:32 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team scored 537 runs in their first innings against Ireland in ICC Intercontinental Cup being played in the format of 4-day match.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 537 runs by losing 8 wickets from 138.5 overs.

The Afghan team decided to declare their innings with Asghar Stanikzai scoring 145 runs, Afsar Zazai 103 runs, Mohammad Shahzad 85 runs, Rahmat Shah 46 runs, Nasir Jamal 73 runs, Dawlat Zadran 32 runs, Shabir Noori 15 runs, Mohammad Nabi 11 runs, Rashid Khan 8 runs, and Hashmatullah Shahidi 2 runs.

This comes as the Afghan team defeated Ireland in 5-match One Day International (ODI) series by clinching it 3-2 last week.

Afghanistan managed to win the first two matches of the series but Ireland managed to level it after securing victories in the third and fourth match of the series.

However, the Afghan team managed to win the fifth and final match of the series to conclude it in its favor.

Earlier, the Afghan team had whitewashed Ireland during the 3 Twenty20 International matches.

