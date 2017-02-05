ICC awards First Class and List A status for Afghan domestic competitions

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 11:46 am

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded First Class and List A status for the domestic cricket competitions being organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The latest development comes as Afghanistan is expecting to achieve Test Status from the International Cricket Council.

According to ACB “Afghanistan’s Cricket Domestic Four Day matches are honored with First Class status and Shpageeza Cricket League with Grade A by ICC.”

The domestic four day matches are being organized annually under the name of Ahmadshah Abdali Tournament while the Shpaeeza cricket league is played in the format of Twenty20.

This comes as reports emerged recently suggesting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) may consider Test Status for the Afghanistan National Cricket team.

The Ireland team is also in consideration of ICC for Test Status as part of an overhaul which will be discussed during the meeting between 2 to 5th February in Dubai.

The proposals, if approved, for the overhaul to bring changes in governance and finance structures will include Afghanistan and Ireland as the new Test-playing nations.

In the meantime, the ICC officials are expected to hold another meeting in the month of April in Dubai amid reports the Afghan and Irish team may get the Test Status approval.

