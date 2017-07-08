Hundreds rally against Iranian President in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 08 2017, 7:26 pm

Hundreds of people rallied against the Iranian President in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, slamming the Iranian leader for his remarks regarding the construction of water dams in Afghanistan.

The demonstration was organized on Friday and several civil society activists, youths, and local elders had participated in the rally.

They condemned the Iranian President’s remarks regarding the construction of water dams and said such remarks reflect the direct interference of the country in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Chanting ‘death to Iran, death to Hassan Rouhani, and death to the bad neighbors of Afghanistan’, the rally participants ended their demonstration by reading a statement.

According to the statement, the water treaty signed with Iran in 1972 should be terminated, Iran should be accountable for the water it has received over the past 40 years, and no one has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

The rally participants also warned that the Afghan people know well on how to defend and demand their rights, insisting that the Helmand residents support president Ghani’s foreign policies and will stand with the government regarding the issues related to the waters.

The local tribal elders also condemned the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, specifically Iran and Pakistan for their interferences in Afghanistan and declared their support to President Ghani for his foreign affairs policies.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS