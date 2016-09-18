Huge fire sweeps through wood market in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 18 2016, 11:15 am

A huge fire has swept through a wood market in Kabul city few minutes earlier as a thick black smoke has covered Qwai Markaz area where the incident has taken place.

The main motive behind the incident is not clear which comes nearly one and half month after a major fire swept through a large market in the city.

The last fire incident took place earlier last month after a major trade center, Zadran Market, caught fire apparently due to short circuit.

Today’s incident is the third major fire incident in the capital city within the past two months with the first taking place in diplomatic area in mid-July.

The majority of the fire incidents in the city have taken place mainly due to short circuits.

A huge fire swept through a market in the same area nearly four years ago leaving around 600 shops in ashes while incurring a loss of $50,000 to each shop owner.

Commercial buildings with low standards and lack of standard precautionary measures by shop owners are believed to be the main motives behind devastating fire incidents in the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS