Huge fire sweeps through market in Taloqan city in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 16 2017, 3:40 pm

A huge fire has swept through a market in Taloqan city, the provincial capital of the northern Takhar province of Afghanistan.

According to reports, the fire has engulfed a wood market as it continues to spread shop to shop.

The eyewitnesses in the area are saying that so far at least fifty shops have caught fire and warns that the neighboring buildings and residential houses will also catch fire if immediate steps are not taken.

The main cause of the incident and possible casualties as a result of the fire have not been ascertained so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS