Huge fire sweeps through a fruit market in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 4:17 pm

A huge fire swept through a fruits market in Kabul city this afternoon burning several shops, the security officials said.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city with the main cause of the incident yet to be ascertained.

A spokesman for the Kabul police department Basir Mujahid confirmed the incident and said the firefighting teams were deployed to the area to extinguish the fire.

He said some shops had caught fire and were destroyed as a result but said the main cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet.

This is not the first time a market has caught fire in Kabul city but numerous incidents have taken place in the past, including some incidents that have also resulted into the loss of lives.

The majority of the fire incidents take place due to the lack of precautionary measures, specifically measures to prevent electricity short circuits and use of gas cylinders for cooking and other purposes.

In a similar incident last year, a market caught fire close to Anthony hospital that set several shops on fire.

According to the shopkeepers, the incident took place after a gas cylinder caught fire and subsequently spread to the other shops in the market.

