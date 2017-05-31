Huge fire sweeps through 75 houses in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Wed May 31 2017, 3:26 pm

A huge fire swept through dozens of houses in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, incurring huge financial and collateral loss to the local residents.

The local government officials are saying that the incident took place in the vicinity of Kot and Rodat districts due to the negligence that resulted into the spread of the fire in at least 75 houses.

The officials further added that the huge financial loss has been incurred to the local residents but no loss of life has been reported.

At least fifteen houses were burnt in Tareli area of Kot district while sixty houses were damaged in Bru area of Rodat district, the officials said.

They also added that the firefighting teams were immediately deployed to the area in Kot district on the instructions of the provincial governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal which prevented the spread of fire to more houses.

A survey has also been launched to ascertain the extent of the losses incurred to the residents of the two districts, the officials said, adding that emergency aid will be delivered in the two districts to assist the families affected in the incident.

