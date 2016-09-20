Huge fire incident reported in fuel market in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 20 2016, 9:25 am

A huge fire incident has been reported in a fuel market in the outskirts of Kabul city days after a major wood market caught fire.

The incident has taken place in Qala-e-Haidar Khan area of the city in the 5th police district.

The main motive behind the incident has not been ascertained so far and there are no reports regarding any casualties.

According to reports, the traders suffered a major financial loss of $8 to $10 million in the fire incident in Qwai Markaz area of the city.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries officials called on the government to exempt the traders from the taxes due to the loss.

Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said Monday that the incident took place due to lack of safety and precautionery measures, citing preliminary investigation reports.

Earlier the Afghan traders sustained a loss of around $14 million due to a similar incident in Kote Sangi area of the city.

