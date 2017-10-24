HQN leader behind foreigners’ kidnappings, suicide attacks arrested in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 24 2017, 11:35 am

A key member of the Haqqani terrorist network having close links with Pakistan’s military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), and involved in foreigners’ kidnappings and suicide attacks in Kabul city, has been arrested by the Afghan security forces.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), in a statement said the detained individual has been identified as Mullah Sur Gul who is also famous as Mawlavi Bashir Mosahi, a close associate of ISI and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network.

The statement further added that Mullah Bashir was involved in kidnapping the foreign nations and transferring suicide bombers to Kabul city for the devastating attacks since last twelve years.

He was also kidnapping the wealthy individuals in Kabul city to fund the terrorist related activities of the terror groups, NDS said, adding that he was mainly operating from Kharwar district of Logar and the central Maidan Wardak province.

According to NDS, Mullah Bashir had recently established a new terror front under the name of Khalid Bin Walid with the financial support of ISI to further boost terror activities in Afghanistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

