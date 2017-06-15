Honey production on the rise in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 10:54 am

The honey production is on the rise in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan as the local officials are saying that the production of honey will further boost if the government provide them with necessary support.

Officials in the honey production association in Nangarhar are saying that enough honey will be produced for the export to the other provinces and outside the country if they receive the required modern equipment and other support from the government.

The head of the association Riaz Mohammad Rodwal said the honey production has increased in this province as compared to the previous years, mainly due to the betterment of the weather condition, greenery of the province due to the plantation of trees and flowers, increase in number of farms and honey process firms.

He said the honey production will further rise and will be exported to other provinces and outside the country if they receive modern equipment and other support from the government.

Rodwal further added that increase in honey production will also pave the way for the migration of the workers from other areas of the country provided that the necessary support is provided to the association and honey production workers, including support in the field of the greenery by plantation of trees, flowers, farms, and other facilities.

According to the provincial government officials, currently there are around 400 honey production farms active in this province, producing honey and exporting to the other parts of the country.

