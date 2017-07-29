Higher education ministry to announce Kankor results today

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 29 2017, 10:37 am

The Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan will announce the Kankor examination results for the new enrollments in universities and higher education institutes.

The directorate of the Kankor examinations in a statement said the results are expected to be published on the website of the ministry at around 10:30 am local time.

The statement further added that all technical issues for the announcement of the examination results have been resolved.

In the meantime, a spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education Hamid Obaidi confirmed that the results will be made public today.

He said a total of 207,000 high school graduates participated in the examinations last year and a total of 94,000 people have successfully passed the tests.

Obaidi further added that out of the 94,000 successful students, a total of 62,000 will be enrolled in the governmental high education institutes while the remaining 32,000 will be enrolled in semi-governmental higher educational institutes.

He also did not disclose the number of students to be enrolled in the private higher educational institutes but added that negotiations are underway with such institutes to pave the way for the enrollment of the students to those institutes.

