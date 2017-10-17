High State Medals awarded for thwarting smuggle of 2800-year-old book and Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 17 2017, 11:36 am

President Mohamamd Ashraf Ghani on Monday conferred High State Medals on security officials who had played key roles in thwarting the smuggling of of 2800-year-old ancient book and a deadly truck bombing in Kabul city.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the medals were awarded at the end of the armed forces commander in chief meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The statement further added that the provincial police chief of the central Maidan Wardak province Gen. Fahim Qayem received a High State Medal for his services and specifically after the security personnel under his command recently thwarted the smuggle of a 2800-year-old ancient book out of the country.

The police chief of the 5th police district of Kabul city General Kabir Ahmad Barmak also received a High State Medal after his the security forces under his command managed to thwart a deadly attack in the city.

Four other officers from the same police station also received High State Medals for their devotion and services, the statement added.

According to ARG Palace, other issues discussed during the meeting included the security situation and recent security developments in other provinces of the country including Faryab, Ghor, Jawzjan, Baghlan, Ghazni, Paktika, and Farah.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS