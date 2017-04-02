High Peace Council gets new secretariat chief amid reports of budget crisis

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 02 2017, 2:47 pm

The Afghan High Peace Council (AHPC) got a new a secretariat chief amid reports the council is facing budget crisis.

Presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi told reporters that the Presidential Adviser Mohammad Akram Khpolwak has been appointed for the post.

He said Mr. Khpolwak will also retain his post as the adviser to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

According to Murtazawi, Mr. Khpolwak’s main responsibilities as the head of the secretariat of the council will include participation in National Security Council meetings, dealing with the implementation of the peace deals, organizing and supervising the budgetary issues, and provide financial and technical support to peace negotiations.

This comes as reports emerged recently suggesting that the council is facing budgetary crisis as it has run out of budget.

Without commenting on the budget crisis reports, Murtazawi rejected the government intends to dissolve the Afghan High Peace Council, insisting that the government’s top priority is to ensure peace and stability in the country through the peace council.

The Afghan government has stepped up efforts to encourage the anti-government armed militant groups to join peace talks in a bid to end the violence through reconciliation.

The High Peace Council considers the conclusion of a peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami as one its major achievements as the officials are optimistic that the full implementation of the peace deal may encourage other insurgent groups to join peace talks.

