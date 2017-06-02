High level Afghan-US security pact talks expected amid deteriorating security

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 02 2017, 3:29 pm

The Afghan and US officials expect to hold high level talks and consultations within the framework of the Bilateral Security Agreement amid deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) in a statement said the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar and his US counterpart Gen. Herbert McMaster agreed to start high level talks and consultations considering the deteriorating security situation of the country, particularly the recent deadly bombing in Kabul.

The statement further added that Atmar informed his US counterpart regarding the need for the high level talks and consultations during a telephone conversation.

Gen. McMaster reaffirmed the support of the United States government and people to the Afghan government and people, particularly to the Afghan security forces.

The phone was made after Kabul was shocked by a deadly explosion that left nearly 90 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

Thanking his US counterpart for the phone call and reaffirming Washington’s support to Afghanistan, Atmar said high level talks and consultations are needed in the framework of the Bilateral Security Agreement, insisting that the attack in Kabul was planned on the side of the border, calling it a major conspiracy against the Afghans.

He also emphasized that talks and consultations between the two nations must continue in a bid to eliminate terrorism and those supporting the terrorists, the Office of the National Security Council said.

This comes as the Afghan intelligence said Wednesday that the attack in Kabul city was carried out by the Pakistan-based Haqqani terrorist with the support of the military intelligence of Pakistan, Inter Services Intelligence.

