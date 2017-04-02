HIA prisoner’s release to start next week as govt waits for Hekmatyar’s return

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 02 2017, 11:27 am

Some of the prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami will be released next week as the Afghan government is waiting for the return of the party’s leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, a spokesman to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, told reporters that the peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami is being implemented.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani chaired the National Security Council meeting late in February and instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps in implementation of the peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami.

It was also concluded that all provisions of the agreement, specifically the release of the prisoners must be implemented.

The peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami was signed late in the month of September last year.

The United Nations Security Council further paved the way for the proper implementation of the peace agreement provisions by remove Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s name from the sanctions list few weeks ago.

The peace deal was signed amid optimisms that the other insurgent groups will follow Hekmatyar in participating in an Afghan-led peace process.

However, the Taliban group, one of the main insurgent groups has so far rejected peace talks offers as the group insists on full withdrawal of the foreign forces from the country.

