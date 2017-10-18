HIA led by Hekmatyar warns regarding troops surge and increased airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 18 2017, 5:06 pm

Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has warned regarding a surge in foreign troops number as well as the airstrikes as new wave of violence leaves scores of people dead across the country during the past few days.

The party issued a statement in reaction to the latest deadly attacks across the country, specifically the deadly attack in Gardez city that left nearly 200 people dead or wounded.

The statement further added that the party strongly condemns the recent attacks that left several civilians dead or wounded, including the civilian casualties in US air and ground operations.

According to Hezb-e-Islami, at least fourteen civilians were killed in an airstrike in Kunar province last week while a Madrasa student was killed and another one was wounded in Nangarhar province by the US forces on Monday.

The party also added that a surge in troops number and airstrikes will not have a positive ending, warning that none of the party involved in the war will achieve victory through military means.

Hezb-e-Islami also insisted that the only solution to the ongoing violence in the country is through negotiations and talks.

This comes as at least 41 people including civilians were killed and more than 150 others were wounded in a coordinated attack in Gardez city on Tuesday.

However, the officials have not confirmed the civilian deaths in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces so far, as initially claimed by ex-President Hamid Karzai and Hezb-e-Islami.

