Hezb-e-Islami warns of repercussions if justice not served in Noor and Momand case

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 17 2017, 3:19 pm

Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has strongly condemned the incident in Balkh airport that led to the arrest of a member of the provincial council of Balkh province Asif Momand, apparently involving armed men belonging to Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor.

The party in a statement said it strongly condemns the arrest of Balkh provincial council member, calling it a brutal attack that left at least ten people dead or wounded.

The statement further added that the party demands an immediate step by the government for the apprehension of those involved and should be tried in accordance to Sharia and those arrested must be released besides necessary steps and precautions should be taken to prevent the repeat of such incidents.

In the meantime, Hezb-e-Islami warned that the government’s failure to ensure justice for those killed or wounded and/or apprehended will have a serious negative repercussion as the relatives of the victims and supporters of Momand will adopt their own way of taking revenge.

This comes as a delegation tasked by the government has started an investigation into the incident.

Balkh governor and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Ata Mohammad Noor in a statement confirmed his meeting with the delegation and said information related to the circumstances and reasons surrounding the incident were shared with the members of the delegation.

He also added that the delegation has been urged to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the incident including the conspiracies surrounding the incident.

According to Noor, the delegation has promised that the incident will be investigated thoroughly and in a transparent manner.

