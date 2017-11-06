Hezb-e-Islami to convene a large gathering in Kabul in coming days

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 06 2017, 9:35 pm

Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatayr has informed regarding a large gathering to be convened in Kabul city in coming days.

Sources privy of the development have said the gathering will be organized in coming days with main focus being the ongoing situation of the country and the future role of the party in the domestic affairs of the country.

The sources further added that the gathering will be organized by the central council of the party, calling it one of the largest gatherings and a historic move by the party.

According to the sources, around three thousand people are expected to take part in the gathering to discuss the future role of the party and other issues of the national interest.

The sources also claim that the gathering will have a positive impact on the ongoing situation of the country but no further details have been given in this regard.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami signed a peace accord with the Afghan government in September last year following months of negotiations.

Hekmatyar had earlier called on the other political parties to gather under one roof in a bid to resolve the ongoing issues and crisis the country is facing.

