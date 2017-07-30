Hezb-e-Islami strongly reacts at rumors regarding attack on Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 30 2017, 11:42 am

Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has strongly reacted at the remarks regarding the assassination of its leader, saying spreading rumors shows the weakness of the enemy.

A spokesman for the party Qarib-ur-Rehman Sayed said the party rejects the rumors spread on social media by certain people intentionally and unintentionally regarding the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

He said the rumors are spread by those who are seeking their interest with the persistent war and violence in the country and have fears regarding the achievement of peace.

Sayed further added that those involved behind such conspiracies will never be able to create barriers on the way of the part to achieve its targets, insisting that Hezb-e-Islami is fully committed to end the war and violence in Afghanistan.

According to Sayed, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami is in a good health condition and will continue to meet people in his residence.

He also added that Hekmatyar met with various people including religious clerics, tribal elders, youths, and other members of different communities to hear their voice and recommendations.

This comes as reports emerged on Saturday suggesting that Hekmatyar was critically wounded after one of his security guards attempted to assassinate him.

