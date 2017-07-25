Hezb-e-Islami says no agreement reached for political role in the government

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 1:16 pm

The Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has rejected that the party has reached to an agreement or negotiations are underway for political role in the government of national unity.

A statement by Hezb-e-Islami said there have been changes in the stance of the party to seek political share or power in the government.

The statement further added that Hezb-e-Islami is prepared to support the government unconditionally for bring peace and stability and ending the ongoing violence in the country.

The party also added that Hezb-e-Islami is prepared to assist with the security of the major infrastructure projects, including construction of water dams and the TAPI gas pipeline project, insisting that it has the necessary capabilities to ensure security of such projects.

This comes as reports emerged recently suggesting that Hezb-e-Islami is seeking share in the government of national unity led by President Ghani and CEO Abdullah and that negotiations are underway in this regard.

Presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi said Monday that the government welcomes the expansion of the political field in the country however he did not comment regarding the reports of Hezb-e-Islami’s share in the government.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and his party joined peace process last year after months of negotiations with the government in a bid to end the violence through reconciliation.

